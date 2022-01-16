Most Thais in favour of law controlling NGOs’ funding, work, survey finds

When asked about prohibiting NGOs from engaging in activities that may be seen as affecting national security, 34.70 per cent said they strongly agreed, 25.50 per cent totally disagreed, 22.22 per cent somewhat agreed, 15.83 per cent slightly agreed and 1.75 per cent were not interested.

Regarding activities that may be seen as creating divisions in society, 44.52 per cent strongly agreed, 21.31 per cent disagreed, 19.86 per cent somewhat agreed, 12.79 per cent were totally against it, 1% said they quite disagreed, while 1.52 per cent were not interested.

As for the prohibition of activities seen as the pursuit of state power or in favour of political parties, 46.95 per cent strongly agreed, 23.52 per cent totally disagreed, 19.03 per cent somewhat agreed, 8.75 per cent disagreed and 1.75 per cent chose not to answer or were not interested.