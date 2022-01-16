Thai service sector stalls on foreign investment, tech barriers

The global trend for economic growth is shifting away from manufacturing towards services, which rose to 64.3 per cent of global GDP in 2019.

But in Thailand that figure is just 58.3 per cent, signalling room for expansion, said KResearch.

The problem is that Thailand is dominated by traditional services, which have fewer value-added sectors including tourism, trade, hotels and restaurants.

In contrast, the US and UK’s service sector is led by modern businesses like IT software and financial services and accounts for about 75 per cent of GDP.

KResearch said that to expand in the same way, Thai service providers must tap technological advancements – for example online platforms and surgical robots.