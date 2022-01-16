Bangkok schoolteachers make 7 demands on Teachers Day

1. An education budget that covers classroom equipment so teachers do not have to pay for it themselves.

2, A set salary for classroom support staff, to maximise the time teachers spend with students rather than being distracted by other duties.

3. A reduction of unnecessary tasks and assessments for teaching and learning, to allow teachers to devote themselves fully to lessons and curriculum-based experiences.

4. Stable and clear steps of advancement in the teaching profession, so that teachers do not lose opportunities along the way. Widen the criteria for teacher development from academic standing to other characteristics.

5. Boost teacher numbers to address shortages.

6. A halt or reduction of unnecessary “on-the-job” training for professional teachers after they have completed intensive courses at teacher-education institutes.

7. Adequate housing for teachers or reimbursement of rent to reduce the burden of accommodation expenses.

National Teachers Day has been held on January 16 every year since it was inaugurated in 1945.