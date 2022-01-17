Sat, January 22, 2022

Commerce Ministry wants producers to keep a lid on soft drinks prices

The commerce minister has told the Department of Internal Trade to meet entrepreneurs and ensure they hold off on hiking prices of soft drinks products, according to the ministry’s top official.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit convened a meeting of the Ministry of Commerce to monitor the price situation of various products. He has called for the setting up of a war room to track product prices, solve problems and prosecute opportunists, Boonyarit Kalayanamit, permanent secretary at the Commerce Ministry, said on Monday.

The Thai Wholesale-Retail Association had said last year that there would be a price adjustment of soft drinks by a large black drink operator in late December 2021 due to increased production costs.

The price adjustment was expected to increase store retail price by about Bt1 per bottle on average.

Published : January 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

