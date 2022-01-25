Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Tourists drop travel plans over 330-baht ATK in Rayong

Many tourists are upset about measures in Rayong province making it mandatory for all tourists to have an antigen rapid test kit (ATK) result, certified by an accredited doctor and medical facility, not earlier than 72 hours before arrival.

The tourists have been making their displeasure known through online posts.  Most tourists are unaware of this information. Upon arrival, a medical examination fee of 330 baht per person has to be paid to a local hospital. Most of the tourists cancelled their trips and did not continue their journey.

Pathida Limprasit, a 52-year-old, took a group of 10 Swedish people to Samet Island. Pathida said that she and her team had travelled from Surin province. When the tourists learned that they had to pay for the ATK at 330 baht each, they decide to drop their travel plan, as they considered it an unnecessary expenditure when everyone had already had two vaccination doses, especially foreigners who have been quarantined and undergone tests many times.

Anan Nakniyom, deputy governor of Rayong province, said the measure had been in effect since January 20. Officials found that operators were affected. Tourists cannot accept ATK priced at 330 baht. He said there are many places providing services priced at 330 baht and 250 baht, or they. could buy an ATK to check at the hospital. Anna said the province is preparing to discuss with relevant agencies and entrepreneurs to find a solution so as to prevent further impacts on tourists and entrepreneurs.

Related News

Published : January 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Pheu Thai’s by-election win will change national politics: poll

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Latest News

Drones stage dazzling light show in Sao Paulo to celebrate Chinese New Year, Beijing 2022

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.