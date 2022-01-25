Tourists drop travel plans over 330-baht ATK in Rayong

The tourists have been making their displeasure known through online posts. Most tourists are unaware of this information. Upon arrival, a medical examination fee of 330 baht per person has to be paid to a local hospital. Most of the tourists cancelled their trips and did not continue their journey.
Pathida Limprasit, a 52-year-old, took a group of 10 Swedish people to Samet Island. Pathida said that she and her team had travelled from Surin province. When the tourists learned that they had to pay for the ATK at 330 baht each, they decide to drop their travel plan, as they considered it an unnecessary expenditure when everyone had already had two vaccination doses, especially foreigners who have been quarantined and undergone tests many times.
Anan Nakniyom, deputy governor of Rayong province, said the measure had been in effect since January 20. Officials found that operators were affected. Tourists cannot accept ATK priced at 330 baht. He said there are many places providing services priced at 330 baht and 250 baht, or they. could buy an ATK to check at the hospital. Anna said the province is preparing to discuss with relevant agencies and entrepreneurs to find a solution so as to prevent further impacts on tourists and entrepreneurs.
Published : January 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
