Tourists drop travel plans over 330-baht ATK in Rayong

Pathida Limprasit, a 52-year-old, took a group of 10 Swedish people to Samet Island. Pathida said that she and her team had travelled from Surin province. When the tourists learned that they had to pay for the ATK at 330 baht each, they decide to drop their travel plan, as they considered it an unnecessary expenditure when everyone had already had two vaccination doses, especially foreigners who have been quarantined and undergone tests many times.