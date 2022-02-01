Cambodians flow into Thailand as country reopens to migrant workers

A total of 184 Cambodian workers crossed through Ban Khlong Luek checkpoint in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaew province, said deputy governor Nattachai Nampoonsuksan.
The Kingdom urgently needs around 800,000 migrant workers to serve the manufacturing, tourism and service sectors, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.
The Labour Ministry is registering workers from Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.
All will have to undergo quarantine in Thailand.
Under the Labour Ministry registration process, employers in Thailand must pay a quarantine fee of 8,500 baht for each migrant worker they register.
Each migrant must spend one week in a Covid-19 quarantine centre, where any who have not been vaccinated will receive their jabs.
The Department of Employment’s registration process to bring in foreign workers runs until February 13, 2023.
Published : February 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022