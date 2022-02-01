Red Line budget hiked by almost Bt3bn to pay tax

The additional tax expenses had added 2.917 billion baht to the Dark Red Line budget, Traisuree said.

The Cabinet also approved an additional SRT domestic loan of 660 million baht to pay import duty for project materials.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry was tasked with providing funding of 7.985 billion baht for the Red Line projects – 7.078 billion baht for the Dark Red Line and 906 million baht for the Light Red Line (Bang Sue-Taling Chan).