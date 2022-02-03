Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Government Gazette announces setting up of "casino committee"

The Government Gazette on Thursday published the announcement of the House of Representatives on "Setting up an extraordinary commission to consider the opening of an entertainment complex, collecting income and tax from businesses and to prevent and solve illegal gambling problems.

A total of 60 people were named as committee​ members in the announcement.

The issue of legal casinos has been widely discussed, from income to religious taboos. The committee's latest move is to determine the target areas for casinos in various regions, such as Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai in the North, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast and Pattaya, Chonburi in the East.

Related News

Published : February 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Boxer in viral video touts self-defence benefit of Muay Thai

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Latest News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Loans for Thai SMEs eyeing foray into RCEP markets

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.