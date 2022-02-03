Government Gazette announces setting up of "casino committee"

A total of 60 people were named as committee members in the announcement.
The issue of legal casinos has been widely discussed, from income to religious taboos. The committee's latest move is to determine the target areas for casinos in various regions, such as Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai in the North, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast and Pattaya, Chonburi in the East.
Published : February 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
