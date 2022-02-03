Egat plans huge investments towards clean, green drive

The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality” by 2050 with its “Triple S” strategy: [energy] sources transformation, sink co-creation or active carbon adsorption plan, and support measures mechanism, he said.
In 2022, a floating solar cell will be installed at Ubolratana Dam with production capacity of 24 megawatts, requiring an investment of about 850 million baht. Commercial power supply can be started in 2023.
gat will gradually invest in the installation of Hydro Floating Solar Hybrid at various hydroelectric power plants. In 2036, there will be a total cumulative volume of 5,325MW, with an investment of not less than 58 billion baht, he said.
Regarding Egat’s green policy, he said the goal is to plant one million rai (116,000 hectatres) of forest within 10 years (2022-2031), which will help absorb 1.17 million tons of carbon dioxide per year. It would involve an investment of approximately 11.438, billion baht.
In 2022, there is a plan to plant 30,000 rai (4,800 hectares) of forest, helping absorb carbon dioxide by 16 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.
Jiraporn said that there is also a plan to develop a repurpose battery factory, which is in the process of study and plant development planning. It would require an investment of 1.4 billion baht. It is also developing a battery and solar panel recycling plant for which approval is being sought.
Published : February 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
