Tue, February 15, 2022

in-focus

Phetchaburi swings into action as monkeys threaten tourism

Phetchaburi has swung into action to defuse a population explosion among monkeys that is increasingly impacting human residents and tourists.

The central province boasts at least 1,000-1,500 macaques per district, rising to 3,000 in the prime primate real estate of Muang district. And the famously promiscuous habits of the simian swingers means these figures are climbing every week.

Locals complain that marauding bands of monkeys present a threat to hygiene and the tourism industry.

While the cheeky macaques are undoubtedly a draw for visitors, they rarely show fear of their human cousins and can snatch valuables such as phones or sunglasses if allowed to get close enough. Phetchaburi residents are getting increasingly fed up with this anti-social behaviour, saying it presents a danger to life and property. Macaques can also carry diseases including rabies.

Heeding locals’ complaints, Yuthaphon Angkinan recently paid a visit to the macaque population control project at Wat Kuti School in the north of the province.

An adviser to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Yuthaphon declared that local monkey gangs are now being controlled via sterilisation. They are also being examined randomly for diseases, he added.

The project has captured 600 macaques over the past 12 months. The monkeys are sterilised before being set free. Blood samples taken from 10 per cent of the creatures are also screened for diseases.

Related News

Published : February 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Temples told to prevent virus spreading among Makha Bucha Day crowds

Published : Feb 15, 2022

All steps taken to keep tap water in Greater Bangkok saline free

Published : Feb 15, 2022

What is M-Flow toll collection system and how can you use it?

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Prayut puts Bhumjaithai in its place with House dissolution threat

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Latest News

Beijing 2022's Bing Dwen Dwen on a snowy day

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Temples told to prevent virus spreading among Makha Bucha Day crowds

Published : Feb 15, 2022

All steps taken to keep tap water in Greater Bangkok saline free

Published : Feb 15, 2022

What is M-Flow toll collection system and how can you use it?

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.