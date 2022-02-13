Sun, February 20, 2022

True love means staying away, Prayut says ahead of Valentine's Day

With Valentine’s Day due to arrive on Monday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Thai couples should learn “how to love without getting a Covid-19 infection”.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over, Prayut said couples should make adjustments to express their love safely in the new normal.

He said sending gifts to one another and meeting via video calls is an expression of true love because couples can protect each other from infection.

“The prime minister also hopes this Valentine’s Day will bring love and unity among the people of Thailand. He wants to see everybody caring for each other and helping one another win this battle against Covid-19,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday.

