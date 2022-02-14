Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Toll fees waived for Makha Bucha on 3 key expressways

No toll will be collected on three expressway routes to mark Makha Bucha Day, which falls on February 16 this year, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced on Monday.

The routes are Chalerm Maha Nakhon expressway with 19 tollgates, Si Rat expressway with 31 tollgates and Udon Ratthaya expressway with 10 tollgates.

Toll fees will be waived for 24 hours from midnight on Wednesday.

Makha Bucha is an important Buddhist holiday in Thailand with most people visiting temples and taking part in rites including a late-night candle procession.

Related News

Published : February 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.