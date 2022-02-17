Sun, February 20, 2022

New elite card gives holders right to work permit

Elite Card has launched a new card aimed at attracting foreigners to invest 30 million baht in exchange for a work permit.

Thailand Privilege Card Co Ltd, which operates Elite Card, launched the Flexible Plus Programme to attract qualified foreigners with high purchasing power to invest in Thailand, so as to stimulate cash flow and help the Thai economy recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said on Thursday that the proposal had been approved by the Cabinet on October 19, 2021.

The Flexible Plus Programme stipulates conditions for the investor and grants the cardholders the right to work in Thailand.

Foreign investors who can participate in the Flexible Plus Programme include Thailand Elite Card members with a card validity of 10 years or more, while existing members’ cards, including Elite Ultimate Privilege, Elite Superiority Extension and Elite Privilege Access, must have at least five years of validity and the cardholders must have invested at least $1 million (Bt32 million) within a year​.

The target groups of the project are mainly China, Japan, Britain, Hong Kong, Russia, France, USA and Singapore, among others.

Currently, more than 16,000 people are Thailand Privilege Card members.

Published : February 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

