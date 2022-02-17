New elite card gives holders right to work permit

The Flexible Plus Programme stipulates conditions for the investor and grants the cardholders the right to work in Thailand.

Foreign investors who can participate in the Flexible Plus Programme include Thailand Elite Card members with a card validity of 10 years or more, while existing members’ cards, including Elite Ultimate Privilege, Elite Superiority Extension and Elite Privilege Access, must have at least five years of validity and the cardholders must have invested at least $1 million (Bt32 million) within a year​.

The target groups of the project are mainly China, Japan, Britain, Hong Kong, Russia, France, USA and Singapore, among others.

Currently, more than 16,000 people are Thailand Privilege Card members.