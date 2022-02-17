Sun, February 20, 2022

Carbon tax being considered for polluters

The Excise Department is studying various aspects of levying a carbon tax, to be collected mainly from people whose activities lead to carbon emissions.

Lawan Sangsanit, director-general of the Excise Department, revealed that the criteria and methods for measuring the amount of carbon emissions will be established along with a clear tax structure for combustion-engine cars, factories or the industrial sector.

EVs are not subject to this tax because electric vehicles have zero carbon emissions.

“We are now starting to study a carbon tax that will not come out anytime soon. The use of oil may begin to gradually decline after its peak [price]​, and a carbon tax will take its place. We are not the first country to have a taxation approach in this regard. There are many countries already doing this,” said Lawan.

