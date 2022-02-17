Carbon tax being considered for polluters

Lawan Sangsanit, director-general of the Excise Department, revealed that the criteria and methods for measuring the amount of carbon emissions will be established along with a clear tax structure for combustion-engine cars, factories or the industrial sector.
EVs are not subject to this tax because electric vehicles have zero carbon emissions.
“We are now starting to study a carbon tax that will not come out anytime soon. The use of oil may begin to gradually decline after its peak [price], and a carbon tax will take its place. We are not the first country to have a taxation approach in this regard. There are many countries already doing this,” said Lawan.
Published : February 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
