Collapse of Bangkok bridge ‘caused by water erosion’

Aswin explained that a water-management building was being constructed nearby as part of the Nong Bon drainage tunnel project in the southeast of the city.
The bridge over Khlong Kled between Prawet and Bang Na districts was closed to traffic after it began collapsing around 4pm on Saturday. City officials and police blocked off access to the bridge as one lane slumped down, causing a large crack to open in the middle of the road.
Traffic police have diverted traffic onto alternative routes.
Road users travelling on the Udom Suk route to Srinakarin Road were instructed to turn left into Soi Udom Suk 51, while vehicles using the Bangna-Trat Road route were told to right into Soi Udomsuk 56.
Initial investigation indicated that water had leaked into a tunnel beneath the bridge, undermining its foundations and causing it to collapse.
Published : February 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
