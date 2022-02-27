Mon, March 07, 2022

Thailand backs peace talks to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

Thailand has added its voice to UN calls for a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking ahead of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, permanent representative Suriya Chindawongse said Thailand is following developments in Ukraine with great concern as escalating tensions threaten international peace and security.

He added that the Kingdom supported efforts to find a peaceful solution through negotiations under the United Nations Charter and international law based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Thailand also backs the UN’s efforts for a peaceful resolution under the Minsk agreements and other regional mechanisms, Suriya said.

He said Thailand joins the international community in calling on all parties to exercise “ultimate restraint, avoid provocation, and refrain from using force as well as ensuring the protection of civilian life” and civilian infrastructure.

Published : February 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

