AI becoming more widely used in Japan’s fashion industry

However, several issues still need to be addressed, as there are no national or industry guidelines to prevent counterfeiting and design theft.

A white jumpsuit with a design like race suit from the Japanese brand Yoshiokubo’s Spring/Summer 2025 season was shown at the Tokyo Collections in September 2024. The jumpsuit’s pattern was created with generative AI.

Designer Yoshio Kubo, 50, has been using generative AI for two seasons in a row.

Kubo decided to use generative AI because he thought it would be interesting to design clothes using the latest technology. However, he always makes changes and adds his touches to the AI’s suggestions to make them more original.

For the Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, Kubo instructed AI to create a pattern of balloons. Then he added shading to the balloons to make it appear as if they were 3D.

“The designer has to have an image of what the finished product will look like,” he said.

Generative AI, which is becoming more commonly used in various fields, is being used in the fashion industry not only for such tasks as writing promotional material for social media but also for creating designs.