Silk Road cinema connecting cultures and forging cooperation across borders

Film, as a universal language, has emerged as a medium for cultural exchange. To advance this vision, the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) was launched in the very year the initiative began, weaving stories that unite cultures along historic trade routes.

This year, the festival takes place between September 22 and 26 in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, under the theme "Silk Road Connects the World, Film Festival Illuminates Fuzhou.”

SRIFF fosters understanding across the Silk Road

Unlike other global film festivals, SRIFF places a special focus on countries along the Silk Road. This focus reflects the festival’s mission to carry forward the ancient spirit of connection by providing a stage to showcase each nation’s unique culture and charm, while fostering trust, respect, and mutual understanding among countries.

This is where cinema becomes more than entertainment. It has become a bridge of understanding. Through stories that resonate emotionally, films allow audiences to step into different cultures, societies, and experiences.

As acclaimed director Christopher Nolan once noted, cinema is not only about telling a character’s story, but it’s about letting audiences see the world through that character’s eyes, and ultimately understand them on a deeper level.