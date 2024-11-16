Capturing the enchanting beauty of traditional shadow puppetry \

This collection captures his journey documenting the lives of the people behind this ancient art. The accompanying photography exhibition will be featured at the 27th Harmony World Puppet Innovation 2024 at the National Science Museum in Pathum Thani.

Constantine Korsovitis, an Australian photographer, brings his love for documentary photography to life through the stories, people, and connections he captures. Working with both analogue film and digital techniques, his photographs have been showcased in galleries, museums, and festivals worldwide since 1998. In 2012, he earned a Master’s degree in Documentary Photography from the University of Sydney.

Constantine’s journey into shadow puppetry began in 1999 when the Indonesian Secretariat of Wayang invited him to document the International Wayang Festival in Jakarta.

His first exhibition followed in 2001 at the India International Centre in Delhi, and in 2010, he showcased his work at the Unima Festival in Perth. In 2016, his photographs were exhibited at the Kelantan State Museum in Kota Bharu, and in 2018, with support from Thailand’s Ministry of Culture, he presented a selection of his work at the Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Center in Bangkok.

