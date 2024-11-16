Capturing the enchanting beauty of traditional shadow puppetry \

This collection captures his journey documenting the lives of the people behind this ancient art. The accompanying photography exhibition will be featured at the 27th Harmony World Puppet Innovation 2024 at the National Science Museum in Pathum Thani.
Constantine Korsovitis, an Australian photographer, brings his love for documentary photography to life through the stories, people, and connections he captures. Working with both analogue film and digital techniques, his photographs have been showcased in galleries, museums, and festivals worldwide since 1998. In 2012, he earned a Master’s degree in Documentary Photography from the University of Sydney.
Constantine’s journey into shadow puppetry began in 1999 when the Indonesian Secretariat of Wayang invited him to document the International Wayang Festival in Jakarta.
His first exhibition followed in 2001 at the India International Centre in Delhi, and in 2010, he showcased his work at the Unima Festival in Perth. In 2016, his photographs were exhibited at the Kelantan State Museum in Kota Bharu, and in 2018, with support from Thailand’s Ministry of Culture, he presented a selection of his work at the Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Center in Bangkok.
\
Since 1999, Constantine has documented the world of shadow puppetry through intimate conversations and photographs of puppeteers, puppet makers, musicians, and art experts from various countries. Inspired by performances at festivals, he shaped his work to capture the enduring beauty of this traditional art form, which remains vibrant amid rapid global change.
Korsovitis reflects, "In 1999, I had the chance to capture the International Shadow Puppet Festival in Jakarta. For three days, I was mesmerized by the performances, and it sparked a passion to document this unique art form and delve into the lives of its artists. I wanted to photograph puppeteers not in the spotlight, but in their own spaces, speaking with them, and understanding them beyond their art. Through my journey across countries and cultures, I discovered that these artists carry a profound sense of wonder, mystery, and history. My work seeks to honour the beauty of shadow puppetry and the unwavering spirit of the artists who dedicate their lives to it."
A Life in Shadows by Constantine Korsovitis is a treasured collection, capturing over two decades of shadow puppet artistry across Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Cambodia. This ancient storytelling tradition draws from Hindu epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, blending puppetry with music, philosophy, history, fashion, ritual, religion, and education.
Through 168 exquisite photographs, the book celebrates the depth and beauty of shadow puppetry, making it a collectable piece. The book, priced at 1,200 baht and published by River Books, will be available at major bookstores across Bangkok such as Kinokuniya and AsiaBooks.
Readers can purchase directly from River Books' physical store or official website. Join the book launch on December 14 at 4:00 PM, Chakrabongse Villas, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok. For more details, visit www.riverbooksbk.com.