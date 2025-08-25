Youth efforts in preserving West Borneo’s natural and cultural heritage through film production

For instance, the belief in "Amot," comprehended as a kind of harvest-disrupting spirit, underlies various rituals aimed at preserving agricultural yields by the Dayak Taba Tribe in Sanggau.

These rituals demonstrate the close link between traditional beliefs and sustainable natural resource management efforts, particularly in protecting harvests from perceived supernatural disturbances.

As the understanding of the meaning and purpose of rituals like those related to Amot erodes, so does land management systems such as Tembawang, which involves sustainably cultivating former farm plots with various economically and ecologically valuable plants, and the Rimba Gupung tradition, which refers to natural forests maintained and managed through local wisdom to meet basic needs and protect the forests.

"This area also loses its appeal as a cultural and natural tourist destination. The economic potential from utilising local wisdom and cultural products becomes suboptimal. Yet, if managed well, Sanggau's cultural and natural heritage can be a unique and highly valuable attraction," Aqil stated.

Film as a Platform for Community Advocacy

After actively working in film production in Sanggau, Aqil, along with young people from Samudra Bekudong'k, is now assisted by Jagarawat, an organisation that helps empower communities through art.

Jagarawat provides mentorship for the Sanggau youth that fosters participation in local and national art ecosystems, including involvement at several film festivals, such as the Jogja Asian Netpac Film Festival (JAFF) 2024, West Kalimantan Film Festival 2022, and Budara Film Festival 2021, which awarded them third place.

As part of the mentorship program, Aqil and his friends made two documentary films titled 'Amoth: Ritual Adat Nyeser' and 'Penjaga Hutan Adat Tae' (Guardians of the Tae Customary Forest), which tell about how local communities around the Tae customary forest preserve the customary forest and commodities like tengkawang, as a source of livelihood for the community.

Fithor Faris, Founder of Jagarawat, explained, "Film is a powerful tool to empower Sanggau's youth by guiding them to explore local richness, translate it into relevant visual language, and disseminate it through platforms that reach wide audiences. The goal is to foster a sense of pride and responsibility for the preservation of their own nature and culture."

Youth Hopes for the Preservation of Sanggau's Natural & Cultural Heritage

Film production by Samudra Bekudong'k is not merely a documentation activity; it also serves as a bridge between the past and the future, between culture and conservation.

This activity shows young generations, especially Generation Z and Gen Alpha, that Indonesian values exist in nature, in the forests, in local wisdom, and in preserving cultural identity.

"Our efforts to document and popularise Sanggau's culture through film aim to open up young people's understanding of the values they possess.

By understanding these cultural and natural values, we want Sanggau's youth to be proud of their culture and be moved to protect their nature," Aqil said.

As one of the initiative-taking young people embraced by Jagarawat and empowered by LTKL (Lingkar Temu Kabupaten Lestari), Aqil serves as an example of how the younger generation, with their sincerity and awareness in protecting nature and culture, plays a key role in preserving the lungs of the world.

"As young people who grew up in Sanggau, we hope this film can open the eyes of our peers and the wider community to the cultural and natural wealth we possess. We want film to be our way of showing how important it is to preserve this heritage, not just for today, but also for the future," Aqil concluded.

The activities initiated by Aqil and the Samudra Bekudong'k team are proof that film can be a force for change. They don't just record culture; they also move people's hearts and minds, fostering awareness of the importance of preserving nature and culture. They are young people who don't just watch the world; they change it.