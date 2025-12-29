Brigitte Bardot, icon of French cinema, dies at 91

Bardot shot to international prominence after her barefoot mambo dance in And God Created Woman, released in 1956.

Her tousled hair, fierce energy and on-screen confidence projected a kind of sexual magnetism that was rarely seen in mainstream cinema at the time.

She was just 21 when the film, shot by her husband Roger Vadim, scandalised censors and enthralled audiences, marking a clear break from the more demure heroines of the previous era.

Often referred to in France simply as “B.B., Bardot became a defining symbol of 1950s and 1960s France. Her character in And God Created Woman was presented as the embodiment of a liberated femininity, and the controversy surrounding the role only amplified her appeal.

From shy child to global fascination

Born in Paris on September 28, 1934, Bardot grew up in an upper-middle-class household. She later described herself as a shy, self-conscious child who wore spectacles and had lank hair. By the age of 15, however, she was on the cover of Elle magazine, launching a modelling career that soon led her into film.

Her allure and influence travelled far beyond French cinema. Bob Dylan, it was said, wrote his first song about her at 15, an unreleased track titled “Song for Brigitte”, while Andy Warhol painted her portrait. Bardot’s ability to upend traditional gender expectations helped turn her into more than a sex symbol: she became a pop-culture reference point linked to shifting social attitudes.