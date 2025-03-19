Set sail for Kure: Hiroshima’s historic naval hub & gateway to Japan’s Inland Sea

The JMSDF Kure Museum is an eye-opening journey into naval innovation, maritime defense, and the unseen sacrifices that shape Japan’s modern waters, perfect for history buffs, engineering enthusiasts, and curious travelers.

Kure Battleship Tour & Sunset Cruise

Set sail on a one-of-a-kind cruise through Kure Bay, where history and breathtaking scenery come together for an unforgettable experience. This unique tour offers an up-close look at the powerful vessels of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) as you glide past escort ships, submarines, and naval facilities that showcase Kure’s deep maritime heritage.

As the sun sets over the calm waters of the Seto Inland Sea, relax on deck and take in the stunning view—the sky painted in shades of orange and gold, mountains silhouetted on the horizon. It’s the perfect way to end a day exploring Kure, offering a fascinating look at Japan’s modern naval fleet and a peaceful escape into the beauty of the Inland Sea.

Dine Like a Naval Officer at Satsuki-so

Kure’s naval history has strongly influenced its culinary heritage, which can be experienced at Satsuki-so through a dining experience like no other. With over 100 years of history, this elegant restaurant has long been a favourite of naval officers, serving dishes that capture the essence of the region’s seasonal flavours.

Step into a beautifully preserved setting and savour Kaigun-dozen, a traditional multi-course banquet inspired by the meals once enjoyed by Japan’s Imperial Navy. Fresh, locally sourced ingredients take centre stage, creating a feast that is both refined and deeply rooted in Kure’s maritime past.

Dining at Satsuki-so is more than just a meal—it’s a journey through time, where history, tradition, and exceptional cuisine come together for an unforgettable experience.

Explore the Naval Legacy and Scenic Beauty of Etajima Island

A short cruise from Kure takes you to Etajima Island, the largest island in Hiroshima Bay, where breathtaking coastal landscapes meet a rich naval heritage. At the heart of the island stands the prestigious Etajima Naval Academy, ranked among the world’s top three naval academies alongside the Annapolis in the US and the United Kingdom’s Dartmouth.

Step into history with a guided tour of this esteemed institution, marvelling at its grand architecture and naval design. The Etajima Naval Academy Museum houses rare artefacts that offer a deeper look into Japan’s maritime past—many of which can only be seen here.

Beyond its historical significance, Etajima’s serene coastline and lush scenery make it a perfect escape for those seeking both cultural depth and natural beauty. Whether you're a history enthusiast or simply looking for a unique off-the-beaten-path experience, Etajima Island offers an unforgettable glimpse into Japan’s naval tradition and stunning island landscapes.

Sake Tasting Tour in the Birthplace of Premium Daiginjo Sake

Just a short journey from Kure, Saijo is a must-visit destination for sake lovers. Saijo is considered one of Japan’s top three sake brewing districts and the birthplace of premium daiginjo sake. The many breweries clustered in its compact brewing district are among the country’s most renowned breweries, where centuries-old traditions meet masterful craftsmanship.

On this immersive guided tour, stroll through charming streets lined with white-walled breweries, each offering a unique take on Hiroshima’s signature brewing style. Visit up to seven sake breweries, tasting a diverse range of award-winning varieties while learning the secrets behind their rich, complex flavours from local experts.

Whether you're a seasoned sake enthusiast or a curious first-timer, Saijo offers an unforgettable experience—blending history, culture, and world-class sake in one of Japan’s most celebrated brewing regions.

You can apply to join the tour via this link.

Travel Back in Time in Mitarai: Hidden Port Town of the Seto Inland Sea

At the edge of the Tobishima chain of island chain, the beautifully preserved port town of Mitarai offers a rare glimpse into the life and culture of the Seto Inland Sea of the past. Designated as an Important Preservation District for Groups of Traditional Buildings, this charming town flourished as a bustling port for trade and travellers during the Edo period (1603-1868). Today, it remains a living museum of Japan’s rich coastal heritage.

Wander through narrow stone-paved streets lined with historic tea houses, wooden inns, and elegant merchant homes, evoking nostalgia for a bygone era. Along the way, you’ll discover vintage signboards, old-fashioned mailboxes, and hidden shrines that tell the story of Mitarai’s seafaring past. The peaceful waterfront, once a lively stop for sailors, now invites visitors to slow down and take in the serene beauty of the Seto Inland Sea.

Whether you're a history lover or simply looking for an off-the-beaten-path retreat, Mitarai promises an unforgettable journey into Japan’s timeless coastal culture.



Paul Walsh for Jiji Press