Top destinations for Songkran: Pattaya leads the way for Thai travellers

International travelers rank Pattaya second, just behind Bangkok, as a preferred destination to celebrate Thailand’s iconic water festival.
Meanwhile, Tokyo continues to hold its place as the leading outbound destination for Thai travellers during Songkran, mirroring its popularity during the Lunar New Year.
Pattaya’s enduring appeal for Songkran celebrations is evident, with its festivities extending beyond the official Thai New Year dates of April 13–15. The city’s highlight, Wan Lai, takes place around April 18 or 19, drawing thousands of visitors annually. Hua Hin and Bangkok maintain their positions as the second and third most popular domestic destinations, while Chonburi makes a notable entry into the top rankings this year, possibly influenced by the buzz around Moo Deng, a baby hippo that has captured the hearts of Thai travellers.
For international visitors celebrating Songkran in Thailand, the top five destinations are Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Hat Yai, and Chiang Mai. The festival’s vibrant activities continue to attract global attention. Key events include the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025, hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, from April 11–15, and the Siam Songkran Music Festival, featuring performances by renowned artists from around the world.
For Thai travellers heading abroad during Songkran, Tokyo remains the top choice, followed by Hong Kong, Osaka, Shanghai, and Seoul. Notably, Shanghai has replaced Singapore in the top five, a shift likely driven by the free visa policy that China introduced last year, which has sparked increased interest among Thai travelers.
Akaporn Rodkong, Country Director Thailand at Agoda, shared, "As the Songkran festival approaches, it’s exciting to see Pattaya once again crowned as the top destination for Thai travelers. The city’s lively celebrations and unique experiences create an atmosphere that’s hard to resist. Whether celebrating Songkran in Thailand or exploring global hotspots, Agoda is here to help travelers find the best deals on flights, accommodations, and activities to make this festive season unforgettable."
Songkran, Thailand’s iconic water festival, takes place annually from April 13 to 15, coinciding with the peak of summer. This celebration marks the Thai New Year and includes April 14 as Family Day, a time for loved ones to reconnect. With exhilarating water fights, cultural traditions, and family gatherings, Songkran embodies the spirit of joy and renewal.