Top destinations for Songkran: Pattaya leads the way for Thai travellers

International travelers rank Pattaya second, just behind Bangkok, as a preferred destination to celebrate Thailand’s iconic water festival.

Meanwhile, Tokyo continues to hold its place as the leading outbound destination for Thai travellers during Songkran, mirroring its popularity during the Lunar New Year.

Pattaya’s enduring appeal for Songkran celebrations is evident, with its festivities extending beyond the official Thai New Year dates of April 13–15. The city’s highlight, Wan Lai, takes place around April 18 or 19, drawing thousands of visitors annually. Hua Hin and Bangkok maintain their positions as the second and third most popular domestic destinations, while Chonburi makes a notable entry into the top rankings this year, possibly influenced by the buzz around Moo Deng, a baby hippo that has captured the hearts of Thai travellers.