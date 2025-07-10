Record 158 blacktip reef sharks spotted in Maya Bay

In a significant breakthrough for conservation efforts, researchers from the Marine National Park Education and Research Centre 3 (Trang) have discovered a remarkable 158 blacktip reef sharks (Carcharhinus melanopterus) in Maya Bay, part of the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi.

This is the highest recorded number of blacktip reef sharks ever found in the area.

This discovery is part of the "Shark Watch Project," conducted between July 2-8, 2025, with the aim of studying the population and natural behaviour of blacktip reef sharks in Maya Bay.