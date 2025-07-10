Record 158 blacktip reef sharks spotted in Maya Bay

In a significant breakthrough for conservation efforts, researchers from the Marine National Park Education and Research Centre 3 (Trang) have discovered a remarkable 158 blacktip reef sharks (Carcharhinus melanopterus) in Maya Bay, part of the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi.
This is the highest recorded number of blacktip reef sharks ever found in the area.
This discovery is part of the "Shark Watch Project," conducted between July 2-8, 2025, with the aim of studying the population and natural behaviour of blacktip reef sharks in Maya Bay.
The research team utilised cutting-edge technology, including drones for aerial population counting and Baited Remote Underwater Video (BRUVs) cameras to observe shark behaviour.
The most exciting moment of the survey occurred on the morning of July 3, 2025, when the team encountered a group of 158 sharks, setting a new record for this project.
The large number of blacktip reef sharks is seen as a positive indicator of the health of Maya Bay’s marine ecosystem. It suggests that the bay remains a suitable habitat for these sharks, which play a crucial role in the food chain, helping to maintain the balance of the underwater ecosystem.
The research team will analyse the collected data to gain deeper insights into the behaviour and lifestyle patterns of the sharks in this region.
The findings will contribute to important conservation planning and sustainable management of the national park, as well as provide vital information for promoting eco-tourism in the future.
Maya Bay, a well-known destination, is regaining positive attention following continuous ecological restoration efforts.
This discovery reinforces that conservation efforts are beginning to show tangible results.
Those interested can follow updates on the Shark Watch Project and the latest research findings through the Marine National Park Education and Research Centre 3 (Trang) .