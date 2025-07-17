Thailand ranks third most fun country in the world in 2024 global survey

According to a global survey conducted by US News & World Report, Thailand ranks as the third most fun country in the world. The survey, which polled approximately 17,000 respondents worldwide, positioned Thailand as the only Asian nation to feature in the top ten of this year’s rankings.

The ranking is part of the annual “Best Countries” report, specifically within the “Adventure” category. Conducted between March 22 and May 23, 2024, the survey collected insights from business leaders, educated elites, and the general public.

Thailand earned a particularly high score of 91.3 points in the “fun” subcategory, securing third place globally. It also ranked fifth overall in the broader adventure category with a score of 90.1. The country is acclaimed for its vibrant entertainment scene, renowned cuisine, breathtaking beaches, and lively nightlife.

Among Thailand’s most iconic attractions is the Full Moon Party on Ko Pha-ngan, famous for its energetic and festive atmosphere. This event is particularly popular among backpackers and a growing community of digital nomads.