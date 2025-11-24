Yunnan's culture and tourism charm shine in Thailand

With a Thai passport and registration ticket for the Ayutthaya Marathon 2025, tourists can get coupons for travelling to four snow mountains in Yunnan, namely Meili Snow Mountain, Jiaozi Snow Mountain, Shika Snow Mountain and Jade Dragon Snow Mountain. Coupons can be used from Dec 1, 2025, to Jun 30, 2026.

"I've heard about Yunnan from my friends who had been there before. The magnificent natural scenery and cultural diversity attract me a lot. It is a surprise to know that Yunnan has so many snow mountains. I'd love to travel there and explore more," said local Thai resident Dolhatai Dechakaisaya.

Dolhatai, 57, started to run about four years ago and has participated full marathon five times before. She said running makes her healthier, both physically and mentally. Moreover, the sport also helped her to make a lot of new friends who share the same passion for running.

Known as the "kingdom of plants and animals" and the "world's garden", Yunnan has taken advantage of its enviable reputation for cultural tourism to draw both domestic and international travellers.

In recent years, the province has prioritised upgrades of its tourism products and service models. The tourism slogan "Yunnan: a many-splendored life" has sparked online discussions. Last year, the province's tourism revenue reached a record 1.14 trillion yuan ($158.7 billion) with more than 6 million times of inbound tourists, according to the provincial department of culture and tourism.

Yang Wanli

China Daily

Asia News Network