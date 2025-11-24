Yunnan's culture and tourism charm shine in Thailand

Organised by the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, a tourism campaign was held in Thailand's UNESCO World Heritage Site on November 23, aiming to attract international visitors and promote a lifestyle integrated with tourism, culture and local life.
The campaign highlighted the great diversity of Yunnan's culture and landscapes, particularly the snow mountains in the province, which has elevated its reputation as China's preferred tourism playground in recent years.
With the slogan "So close, yet so stunning — come to Yunnan for snow-capped wonders", the tourism campaign was held following the Ayutthaya Marathon 2025, which allowed participants to traverse the historical paths of the ancient capital of Ayutthaya and witness a total of about 4,000 participants worldwide.
Organised by China Daily Asia Pacific and the RVi Group, in partnership with the Ayutthaya Government, the Ayutthaya Tourist Business Association and the Ayutthaya Running Club, the marathon this year was held under the theme "Celebrating Thailand–China Friendship Through Sports and Culture" and witnessed more than 3,500 participants.
With a Thai passport and registration ticket for the Ayutthaya Marathon 2025, tourists can get coupons for travelling to four snow mountains in Yunnan, namely Meili Snow Mountain, Jiaozi Snow Mountain, Shika Snow Mountain and Jade Dragon Snow Mountain. Coupons can be used from Dec 1, 2025, to Jun 30, 2026.
"I've heard about Yunnan from my friends who had been there before. The magnificent natural scenery and cultural diversity attract me a lot. It is a surprise to know that Yunnan has so many snow mountains. I'd love to travel there and explore more," said local Thai resident Dolhatai Dechakaisaya.
Dolhatai, 57, started to run about four years ago and has participated full marathon five times before. She said running makes her healthier, both physically and mentally. Moreover, the sport also helped her to make a lot of new friends who share the same passion for running.
Known as the "kingdom of plants and animals" and the "world's garden", Yunnan has taken advantage of its enviable reputation for cultural tourism to draw both domestic and international travellers.
In recent years, the province has prioritised upgrades of its tourism products and service models. The tourism slogan "Yunnan: a many-splendored life" has sparked online discussions. Last year, the province's tourism revenue reached a record 1.14 trillion yuan ($158.7 billion) with more than 6 million times of inbound tourists, according to the provincial department of culture and tourism.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network