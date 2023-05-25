Rain or shine: Shakespeare is our contemporary

The show started when it’s not yet dark and the first act proceeded at a fine pace. Thanks to the strong ensemble with both professional and student actors and deft direction, the four-century-plus-year-old play in blank verse we’re all familiar with was still relevant and fresh. Especially arresting was the performance by Julie Wee (Hippolyta/Titania), Vanessa Kee (Helena) and Daniel Jenkins (Nick Bottom). The contrast between the one of the most profiting businesses in the world today and the magical world was evident—credit here was also due to lighting designer Gabriel Chan and production designer Richard Kent.

Unfortunately, the fairies didn’t get to finish their scene when the drizzle started to change into rain and SRT’s managing director made an announcement that the performance would be paused. With our umbrella open and shoes kept dry under the thrust, my theatre-going partner then started checking for a weather update application on her mobile phone and at one moment said, “It’s only raining in this park!” Some audience members decided to leave while others, including us, remained to enjoy the atmosphere with food, drinks and music, hoping that the show would go on. The managing director returned a few more times to update the rain situation before, about 45 minutes after the first pause, decided to cancel the show and announced that our tickets could be changed to those of a later date.

Back in my hotel room about 25 minutes later, I recollected the whole evening experience and realized it’s why I still love going to the theatre, more than other arts and cultural events. The opposite to all the screen contents we’ve grown more accustomed to during the pandemic, you don’t know what will happen before, during and after the show.

I also read the director Unsworth’s note in the house programme that the play, for him, is “a reminder to live in the present—to love, to laugh, to be mischievous, to look after what we can easily take for granted—and to celebrate a world which, like the one Shakespeare knew, may not be around forever.”

Although I watched only about 50 minutes of his work, it’s already evident that he really walked the talk and the only thing that will prevent me from returning to “Shakespeare in the Park” next year is Covid-23.

SRT’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” continues daily at 7:30pm until Sunday (May 28) at Fort Canning Park. The main entrance is at the Gothic Gate, a seven-minute walk from MRT’s Dhoby Ghaut station. Tickets are from SGD 60 (THB 1,500) to SGD 138 (THB 3,535), with school group discounts. For more information and tickets, www.srt.com.sg

Photo credit: Crispian Chan and Ruey Loon

