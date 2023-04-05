BTS’ Jimin tops Billboard Hot 100 as first K-pop soloist

Jimin, the latest BTS member to debut solo, placed his song “Like Crazy” on top of the Billboard Hot 100 Main Singles chart dated April 8. “Like Crazy” is the lead track of Jimin’s first solo album “Face” which was released on March 24.

This makes Jimin the first Korean soloist to grab the coveted top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Like Crazy” is the 66th song in Billboard’s history, which shot to No. 1 with its chart debut.

Jimin also made history with his solo debut EP, “Face,” which entered the Billboard 200 Main Albums chart at No. 2 this week, marking the highest rank reached by any K-pop solo artist.

On March 24, Jimin officially debuted solo with the six-track package “Face.” Through the album, the 27-year-old singer tells his own story as he embarks on a new journey as a solo musician.

Jimin previously made his solo debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” another song from “Face,” which had placed at No. 30 on the Billboard Singles chart last week. “Set Me Free Pt. 2” was pre-released ahead of the album on March 17.