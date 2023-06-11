Menstrual health and climate crisis

In emergency response plans, too often menstruation is not taken into account, which leaves women and girls even more at risk of diseases and infections. Before disasters hit, plans need to be in place so that the supplies are distributed or accessible in a way that is sensitive to the needs of women and girls, while working on destigmatizing menstruation, addressing harmful social norms, and making sure that communities have accurate information about menstrual health.

Forward-thinking governments recognize that investing in menstrual health and hygiene is crucial for promoting good health, gender equality and ensuring that women and girls can participate fully in society. To do this, we must listen to the needs of women and girls whose voices are central to disaster planning, humanitarian action and resource allocation. For this reason, to help prepare for disasters, the UNFPA customizes dignity kits through consultations, including with persons with disabilities. We also ensure that solutions are community-led and that privacy is protected when distributing menstrual supplies.

Climate-related disasters are increasing in scale and frequency. The UNFPA is committed to continuing to work with governments, partners and communities to strengthen health and social service infrastructure to face the impacts of the climate crisis on sexual and reproductive health and rights, including menstrual health. With a resilient and well-equipped network of health facilities, schools and water and sanitation infrastructure, communities will have the resources to cope with what is coming, as the climate crisis intensifies.

BJ RN Andersson

China Daily

Asia News Network

The author is UNFPA regional director for Asia and the Pacific.