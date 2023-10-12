‘Asst. Prof. Dr. Attapoom Susupaus’, aortic surgeon & happiness with life-saving job 

Life-Changing Stint at Surgery Department

“While I was a sixth-year medical student, I was assigned a stint at the Heart Surgery Department. During the period, I noticed that thoracic surgeons must be highly capable and have the power to save lives. I myself wanted to see my patients get better in a short time, something heart surgery could do. Following the surgery, bedridden patients could walk. The Surgery Department really gives life-changing operations,” Attapoom recounted.

Attapoom decided to pursue a career as a thoracic surgeon, even though people close to him warned that the job could be tiring and stressful. For each operation, the surgeon must stand on his own feet for three or four consecutive hours. Most patients would come with serious conditions, requiring him to work against time. While this job was undeniably full of difficulties, Attapoom appreciated the fact that it could clearly improve patients’ conditions. So, he went ahead with studying heart surgery at the Rajavithi Hospital.

“When I was a resident, I needed to perform surgery for at least eight hours a day. I needed to stand throughout the entire period. After operations in the morning and afternoon, I must serve in a nightshift too. Actually, I spent my whole day in the surgery ward. I had hardly seen the sun and the moon back then,” Attapoom talked about his devotion.

After he completed his studies, he worked for the Rajavithi Hospital for three years or until his move to the Stanford University in the United States to further his education. In 2010, he also won a clinical fellowship at the Northwestern University where he could see various types of surgery that back then was hardly seen in Thailand.

“Because I went to the US, I learned about aortic surgery, the repair of heart valve disease, heart transplants, and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). I got opportunities to learn and perform the type of surgery that was really rare in Thailand at that time,” this medical specialist recounted.

Following his return to Thailand, Attapoom used his new-found knowledge such as heart transplant procedures to his work at the Rajavithi Hospital where he worked for over 20 years.

No. 1 Aortic Surgeon

After accumulating extensive experience, Attapoom joined the Bangkok Heart Hospital as a member of its Heart Surgery Department. In 2018, he also landed an executive post taking up the role of the hospital’s assistant director too. With his background, Attapoom has had experience at both state and private hospitals. So, he understands the management of heart centers.

Attapoom specializes in treating aortic aneurysm and dissection. Of all blood vessels in human bodies, aorta is the biggest. Up to five liters of blood flows through the aorta per minute. The large trunk artery carries blood from a ventricle of the heart to branch arteries in abdomen, which deliver blood to various organs. Some health conditions weaken the strength of aorta to the point that a tear occurs. The incidence of death is significantly high, ranging from 70 to 90 percent, due to the hazardous nature of dissecting aorta. However, if individuals are identified early on in the progression of aortic dilation prior to rupture, they can undergo Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair (EVAR). This medical technology enables surgery to be done through catheter, with a graft inserted within the aneurysm through small groin incision. The advantage of such innovation is that patients do not need abdominal surgery. Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Repair (Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair or TEVAR) is also possible, with catheter inserted to fix artery issues in the chest.

Such medical procedure is recommended for people with high health risks such as the elderly or people having diabetes, blood-pressure problems, and high blood cholesterol level. Not only that surgical wound will be smaller, but fatality rate will also be lower. Long-term treatment results are also as good as those offered by abdominal surgery.

The Bangkok Heart Hospital, moreover, has highly capable and extensively experienced staff. Their expertise is also complemented by proper facilities and equipment, which promise great surgery results.

“At our hospital, doctors are medical specialists. They are not just heart surgeons. They specialize in various subbranches in this field too. Our nurses are also specialized because they always take care of heart-disease patients. Our technicians, meanwhile, specialize in the holistic care of heart-disease patients. As our staff work together, our hospital’s care is comprehensive,” Attapoom explained.

Bangkok Heart Hospital Wins International Award

The Bangkok Heart Hospital has also accorded importance to a pre-treatment process, which is about the transport of patients. With such focus, the Bangkok Heart Hospital has set up Medevac to transport patients in the fastest and most efficient manner. Medevac services cover ambulances, helicopters, and airplanes. Medevac team can even implant an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) in patients in cases of emergencies so as to ensure that patients can reach the hands of doctors.

“In some cases, it was clear that patients would die in one or two hours if there was no intervention. But because we have tools and knowledge, we can save their lives and even return them to a normal life. The survival rate at our hospital is on par with the world’s best heart institutes,” Attapoom said.

The hospital’s Simulator Center has also prepared regular training and rehearsals for staff, ensuring that Medevac team can work with maximum efficiency. Today the Bangkok Heart Hospital is the first and only medical institutes in Thailand to have won the ELSO Award of Excellence in Extracorporeal Life Support. Across Southeast Asia, just a few hospitals have enjoyed such honor.

Happy Moments Happen Every Day

It generally takes several dedicated years for students to complete their studies in medicine. Additionally, they will have to spend more than 10 years boosting their learning curve and honing skills later. In other words, people really need to put in hard work if they want to take up the mission of changing patients’ lives for the better. That is a tough test for them to pass.

Attapoom has passed the test with flying colors, though. Treating patients for more than 20 years now, he is as committed as on first day as a medical student to the cause of making patients better. Moreover, he has managed his hospital well to uphold its quality, maintain patients’ trust, and enhance the heart-surgery sector further.

“My work focus is on patients. We provide what will make patients better. Whatever is good to our patients, we will do that. No matter which patients walk into our hospital, we deliver the best treatment. Every time I see my patient’s conditions improve, I am so happy,” this medical specialist-cum hospital executive quipped.



