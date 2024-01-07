One in two Koreans physically inactive

According to the “Physical Activity Guidelines for Koreans Revised Edition,” released by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, as of 2021, 47.1 per cent of Korean adults fell short of recommended physical activity levels, compared to the global average of 72 per cent who meet the WHO's recommended physical activity levels.

The portion of people meeting the recommended level among Korean adults decreased by more than 10 percentage points from 58.3 per cent in 2014.

The WHO recommends that adults aged between 18 and 64 engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity, per week.