Vietnam lost the 2022 AFF Cup Final after a 1-0 loss (2-3 on aggregate) against Thailand on Monday.

Vietnam could not provide an excellent send-off for Park Hang-seo, who ended his five-year tenure after the match.

Park made five changes to his starting line-up after the first leg in My Dình, with Nguyen Thanh Binh, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Phan Van Duc, Nguyen Tuan Anh and Vu Van Thanh replacing Bui Tien Dung, Do Duy Manh, Nguyen Quang Hai, Pham Tuan Hai and Ho Tan Tai.

Other than Tien Dung, who was injured in training, the remaining players were replaced due to a disappointing performance in the 2-2 draw in the first leg.

But the heavy rotation by Park could not hide the fact that Thailand's advantages were far greater than Vietnam's. With two away goals in Hanoi and 25,000 home fans screaming in Thammasat Stadium, the Thai side played comfortably, knowing a 0-0 or a 1-1 draw would be enough for the cup.

Albeit playing slow, Thailand kept possession and waited for their chance to attack. Vietnam had no dangerous chances during the first part of the half, instead making a lot of unforced errors in passing.

Theerathon Bunmathan, who many pundits saw as the difference between the two teams in the first leg where he provided two crucial assists, was again the centre of attention.