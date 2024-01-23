Thousands hit trails for "The North Face 100 Ultra Trail Challenge 2024 Thailand"

First launched in 2012, Never Stop Exploring has been at the heart of The North Face 100 Ultra Trail Challenge 2024 Thailand since the beginning, encouraging newbies and experienced runners to push their boundaries and enjoy the outdoors. Such a variety of runners and nationalities made this year's 10th-anniversary edition a truly diverse and international event.



The North Face Thailand were the first to introduce the 100km ultra trail distance in Thailand and it has become an iconic event and a rite of passage for any serious trail runner in Thailand. Having competed at every The North Face 100 Ultra Trail Challenge 2024 Thailand since its inception, Thai ultra runner Sanya Khanchai went all out for the 100km win this year but in the end, against a competitive field, had to settle for third. The 100km men's race was won by South African Lloyd Sithole.