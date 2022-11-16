Opinion: Israel combats climate change with creative solutions

By Orna Sagiv,

Ambassador of Israel to Thailand

Israel has sent a large delegation to COP27 and established a first-of-its-kind pavilion, focusing on climate innovations and solutions. By displaying its large climate innovation-focused eco-system, Israel aims to make a real global contribution, both towards reducing carbon emissions and aiming to help countries prepare for, and cope, with the consequences of climate change.

This year, 2022, is the year when it became starkly clear to all of us that we are in the midst of a powerful climate crisis that will only get worse. Widespread floods in Pakistan damaged about one-third of the country, displacing tens of millions from their homes and livelihoods, devastating hurricanes hit the East Coast of the US and the Caribbean, wreaking havoc on a massive scale, and severe droughts have dried up major rivers in Europe and China.

Thailand is no exception: Ayuthaya and Ubon Ratchathani, as well as several other provinces, have been inundated for months. In 2011 Thailand suffered its worst floods in 70 years, and in 2005 the worst drought in 40 years. Forest fires engulfing the North have gotten worse in recent years as well. And the list goes on…

In 2021, Israel announced its national goal to reduce carbon emissions by at least 85 per cent by 2050. The decision also sets an intermediate target of a 27 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030.

Similarly, Thailand has committed to cutting emissions by 20-25 per cent and recently revised the deadline for greenhouse gas reduction from 2030 to 2025 – five years earlier.