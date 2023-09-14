Parallel paths: Military political intervention and constitutionality in Pakistan and Thailand

The tarnishing of the international image is a consequential outcome of frequent military interventions. The inability to maintain stable civilian governance diminishes the credibility of these nations on the global stage. This instability makes it challenging for Pakistan and Thailand to establish strong diplomatic relations and garner international trust, hampering their ability to engage effectively in the international community.

To delve into the political influence of Thanom Kittikachorn in Thailand and Pervez Musharraf in Pakistan, it's essential to understand what made them strong and highly influential. Both leaders capitalised on their military backgrounds and used their positions to accumulate power and influence. Thanom Kittikachorn, during his rule in Thailand, maintained control through a combination of military support, suppression of dissent, and manipulation of the political system. His leadership was marked by authoritarianism and a disregard for democratic principles.

In the case of Pervez Musharraf in Pakistan, his rise to power came through a military coup in 1999. He justified his intervention by citing the need to address corruption and instability in the country. Musharraf consolidated power by sidelining civilian institutions and centralising authority within the military. His regime also had a significant impact on foreign policy, particularly in the context of the War on Terror.

Whilst considering Civil-Military Relations— in resolving the tension between civilian governments and the military is a paramount challenge for achieving stable governance and democratic consolidation in both Pakistan and Thailand. The frequent interventions have strained the relationship between these two entities, making it difficult for civilian authorities to assert their constitutional authority effectively. To address this issue, both nations must embark on a process of trust-building and dialogue, ensuring that civilian leaders have the means to exercise their constitutional powers while respecting the legitimate role of the military in national defence.

Meaningful constitutional reforms are essential to prevent future military interventions in Pakistan and Thailand. These reforms should aim to enshrine the supremacy of civilian institutions, safeguard the rule of law, and establish mechanisms for civilian oversight of the military. In Pakistan, this might involve revisiting the 1973 Constitution to reinforce democratic principles and limit the military's role in politics. In Thailand, constitutional reforms should promote a more balanced civil-military relationship and ensure that the constitution serves as a robust guardian of democratic governance.

The international community has a vital role to play in discouraging military interventions in Pakistan and Thailand. Diplomatic pressure, sanctions, and international condemnation should be employed when democratic processes are subverted. The engagement of the international community on issues of democratic governance and human rights is crucial for encouraging positive change. It serves as a check on the actions of military rulers and reinforces the global commitment to democratic values.

Overall, the parallel states marred by recurrent military political intervention and constitutional challenges underscore the perilous consequences of military manipulation in the realm of governance. The façade of safeguarding national interests often conceals power consolidation within the military, perpetuating cycles of instability marked by periods of civilian rule interrupted by renewed military interference. This perpetual turmoil not only erodes democratic institutions and norms but also inflicts severe economic setbacks, hinders human rights, and tarnishes international reputations. Furthermore, the implications stretch beyond their borders, as regional stability is jeopardised by the persistent internal instability resulting from military interventions. The tensions generated by these interventions often spill over into neighbouring nations, impacting regional dynamics, and exacerbating security concerns. Resolving the inherent tension between civilian governments and the military becomes paramount for achieving stable governance and democratic consolidation. Crucial constitutional reforms must give priority to upholding civilian authority, ensuring the rule of law, and instituting mechanisms for civilian control over the military to avert future military interventions.

Therefore, the international community must actively engage, using diplomatic pressure, sanctions, and condemnation when democratic processes are subverted. This external vigilance reinforces the global commitment to democratic values, serving as a crucial check on the actions of military rulers. Ultimately, addressing the challenges and implications of military intervention in Pakistan and Thailand necessitates a resolute commitment to democratic principles, constitutional reform, and the robust establishment of the rule of law, fostering a future characterised by enduring democratic stability and regional peace.

Prem Singh Gill is an Adjunct Lecturer at the Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University and Thammasat University

