Climate crisis is health crisis, more so in Asia Pacific

It does not end there. Other impacts of climate change include the spread of non-communicable diseases; forced displacement and migration; and the emergence of conflicts, among others.

And all of these are expected to intensify over time –unless we take urgent action.

Humanitarian organisations like MSF are already seeing these impacts and treating patients in the most vulnerable communities. But we can only do so much. We are seeing huge needs everywhere we go, from Asia Pacific to the Middle East, and the African nations. Countries with limited resources are enduring the worst of the devastation brought by the climate crisis.

Our Rohingya patients in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh –who have endured decades of persecution and are already burdened by being contained in the world’s largest refugee camps –are repeatedly threatened by floodings and cyclones that come their way. Our patients in the island nation of Kiribati face climate and environmental changes that threaten their livelihoods and exacerbate their disease risks.

We have been sounding the alarm. We see these huge needs brought about by the climate crisis, and we fear that these needs are outstripping our capacity to respond.

We need the countries most responsible for this global warming of 1.2 degrees above pre-industrial levels to help those who are most affected, to take responsibility, and to provide financial and technical support to those most vulnerable.

Governments of the most affected countries, including in Asia Pacific, must not only compel the top polluters to help them mitigate and manage the impacts of climate change, but also put in place policies and affirmative climate actions in addressing and reversing the impact of these issues.

Already we are seeing commitments from world leaders. At their recent meeting, G20 nations have committed to a greener and more climate-resilient health system. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)--which has five of the world’s 20 most at-risk countries located in the region—has announced an ambitious strategy to work towards carbon neutrality. The COP28 agenda in November has an increased focus on health, relief and disaster response.

This is an important and critically urgent moment. These commitments are ambitious, but member states of these regional blocs must see them through and take real action. Today, we are dangerously off track and urgent action needs to be taken now.

The climate crisis requires a whole-of-society approach. People and organisations must also understand that our own behaviours are a part of the problem. We need to respond together, in solidarity with all, for the health of all.

Maria Guevara

Medecins Sans Frontieres / Doctors Without Borders (MSF)