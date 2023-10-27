Financial stability in an uncertain world

The Financial Stability Board (FSB), created post-2008 to coordinate global financial stability, also released its Annual Report this month. FSB thinks that its basic framework and speedy action in March 2023 arising from SVB and Credit Suisse averted greater trouble, but vulnerabilities in the global financial system remain elevated, aggravated by major changes in the nature of risks.

The FSB highlighted climate-related vulnerabilities, as well as cyber-risks. It is also spending more time on the cryptoasset market. The key structural issue over global financial stability is that the global financial system comprises roughly $486.6 trillion at the end of 2021, of which non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) account for $239.3 trillion or 49.1 % of total financial assets.

The financial world is roughly divided into half banking system assets, which are tightly regulated, and half NBFIs, which are lightly regulated. The FSB tried hard in the post-2008 crisis to regulate NBFIs and was repulsed by very powerful fund managers. FSB’s real fear is that sooner or later, regulatory arbitrage would shift system risks into the under-monitored NBFI area with hidden leverage.

The runs on money market funds in periods of tight liquidity, for example, are nightmares where central banks fear that problems in an underregulated sector can quickly spread through contagion to the banking system. The Center for Financial Stability, a non-profit think tank, has also just issued two important reports on “Supervision and Regulation after Silicon Valley Bank”, as well as “The Role of Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Recent Bank Failures”.

Authored by a group of authoritative experts, such as Sheila Bair, former Chairman of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and LSE Professor Charles Goodhart, the team highlighted how groupthink and blind spots enabled SVB, Signature Bank and First Republic to fail. Essentially, the financial regulators failed to take into consideration the impact of rising interest rates on financial stability. All regulators naturally like to blame bank management for their lack of risk management.

But alert and experienced bank supervisors would have picked up the vulnerabilities of each failed bank, since the stock market was already signalling the weaknesses in SVB as early as November 2021. In hindsight, the extremely loose fiscal and monetary policies during the Covid period created conditions whereby the failed banks were running risks by buying long-term treasuries that had low credit risk, but high duration and interest rate risks. When the Fed raised rates rapidly, these banks keeled over.

In every crisis, there are elephants in the room that no one wants to talk about. What worries me more about central bank monetary policy and financial stability (coined macroprudential policies) is the way in which central banks have expanded their “safety net” wider and wider, including using their balance sheet to buy all kinds of assets.

For example, the Fed’s Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) is a lender of last resort facility created after the SVB failure in March 2023, to lend to other banks that had big unrealized losses on their holdings of government bonds and were consequently vulnerable to large-scale deposit withdrawals.

The facility allows banks to exchange assets such as U.S. Treasuries for cash at their full amount, regardless of their current market value. In essence, the crisis was resolved through the Fed underwriting mark-to-market losses from banks onto its books. In essence, the global financial system looks stable, because central banks have expanded their balance sheets to $44 trillion or 9.1 % of global financial assets, shifting more and more government and private debt onto their books, and some are already showing losses on a marked-to-market basis.

If reserve currency governments continue to run unsustainable fiscal deficits, funded ultimately by unsustainable debt, propped up by central banks, who will ultimately pay for the losses? We are socializing private risks onto public books. The investor market is complacent about financial risks because they are still picking up pennies before a coming roller-coaster. They assume that central banks will forever bail them out. When government fiscal discipline does not exist, and central bankers do not take away the punch bowl, expect forthcoming financial instability or inflation, or both.

Andrew Sheng

(The writer, a former Central banker, writes on global affairs from an Asian perspective.) Special to ANN.