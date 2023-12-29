Saving the International Order by Destroying it

This winter, as Ukraine faces a Russian assault and Israel fighting not just the Palestinians but also Houthis and Hezbollah, the United States is now confronting four fronts at the same time – Eastern Europe, the Middle East, the Taiwan Straits and an internally fractious politics, united only by bipartisan anger against China.

In his masterly treatise, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers”, Yale historian Paul Kennedy saw by 1986 that the United States faced the twin problems of Number One in relative decline: first, the longevity of remaining top dog and second, whether she can retain the economic and technological bases of her power. In short, America must address her strategic overextension or “over-reach” in which resources cannot match the burden of staying as top dog. America cannot fight forever wars with a military expenditure that is equal to her annual interest burden on her ballooning debt.

In the latest issue of Foreign Affairs, the premier international relations magazine, CNN commentator Fareed Zakaria weighed the options of the “Self-Doubting Superpower”, that America shouldn’t give up on the world it made. Hoover fellow Philip Zelikow gave a realistic review of how American Statecraft has atrophied, particularly concerning industrial capacity. Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman gave the first honest American self-review of how “The American Way of Economic War” was made by overusing its most powerful tool, the US dollar. Harvard Professor Gordon Hansen reviewed American trade policy by concluding “If Washington continues down the path of trade unilateralism, it will destabilize the global alliances and institutions that it spent seven decades building.”

The Ukraine war unveiled all the weaknesses of the neoliberal foundations of free trade, finance, supply chains and international relations, that no country can determine its fate independent of its history, geography and demography. The West (the United States and Europe) is already over-stretched in defending its allies in Ukraine and Israel in terms of funding and supply of arms and munition. In supporting Israel in its near-genocidal destruction of Gaza, the United States has lost all moral credibility with the Global South. If the West wavers in aid to Ukraine, which is currently financially and militarily on life support, then the Rest would know that relying on Western promises can be fatal.

In the last three years, President Biden has abandoned Afghanistan, taken on Russia and now faces an impossible task in bringing Israel to heel on cessation of war. Next year, he faces Donald Trump at the polls. By putting America First, the two Presidents are dismantling the world order that America built because they weaponised every single foundation of the existing order.

The power game is always for the Number One to lose, not necessarily for rivals to take. So far, we don’t even know whether he knows what the plot is all about.

Andrew Sheng

Asia News Network