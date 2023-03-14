AIS promotes Aunjai CYBER course as a lesson for youth

Saichon Submakudom, Head of Public Relations at AIS remarked, “It is a crucial step for us to extend the Aunjai CYBER course to educational institutions. This has been achieved through a partnership with Samsenwittayalai School, by incorporating the course into its normal curriculum, with instruction and activities to promote digital skills. The target is for modern kids, who have grown up in the online world, to use the tools of technology as part of their lives, so they are aware of cyber-threats all around us. It will help them to negotiate the digital world for a quality experience that is safe and creative.

“The success of leveling up the Aunjai CYBER course has arisen from three key coordinators which are 1) Students themselves, who have interest in learning digital skills, 2) Samsenwittayalai School, which has provided good support for the program 3) Parent Teacher Associations, who have been a crucial force in making young people aware of cyber threats. Finally, this would not have been possible without the cooperation of OBEC, whose Office of Secondary Education Area 1 has seen the benefit of learning digital skills. We sincerely hope that the Aunjai CYBER course will become a key motivator to accomplish the target of building Digital Citizenship in the future.”