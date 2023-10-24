Liberator CEO named Quality Person of the Year in business and securities

The award ceremony, held in Bangkok on October 19, was presided over by Air Chief Marshal Johm Rungswang, a Privy Councillor.

In her acceptance speech, Pavalin said: “I’m honored to receive this prestigious award for securities companies. For Liberator, which was established just a year ago, this is an important milestone in our quest to create a high-quality investment platform that provides equal access to all kinds of investment without any obstacles. This award will also help drive us in creating an investment community that is not bound by fees and is committed to ensuring financial literacy for all.”

Pavalin went on to say that Liberator has prepared several business models to run on its Social Investment Platform to further expand the spectrum of services for investors. One of the planned models is a subscription service that will continually attract investors and ensure a stream of revenue for the company as well as a sustainable business expansion in the future.