The end of an era

When we say goodbye to the administration of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo tomorrow, the nation’s emotions will be mixed. Many will remember him as the captain who bravely steered the country through rough seas for a decade, but others will bid him good riddance, recoiling at the mess he has left behind.

Jokowi entered national politics in 2014 as a relative novice, but he quickly won the hearts of the electorate, who were yearning for a leader who was willing to listen to ordinary people and break down the barrier separating the elites from the masses. His campaign tagline “Jokowi is us” conjured a powerful image that voters took to heart.

Time magazine joined in the enthusiasm, dubbing Jokowi “a new hope” for the country that promised to break with the past to combat corruption, reform the bureaucracy and protect human rights.

Many of those promises went up in smoke as Jokowi displayed increasingly authoritarian tendencies as his presidency progressed. With the support of three-quarters of the House of Representatives, he simply practised the tyranny of the majority to enact the policies he desired.