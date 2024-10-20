Petrol, diesel smuggled from M'sia sold widely, openly in Thailand's Sg Golok

These illicit products are in high demand, typically sold for between 28 baht (RM3.64) for a one-litre bottle and 250 baht (RM32.50) for a nine-litre can at stalls in Sungai Golok, providing substantial profits for those involved in smuggling and selling fuel meant for Malaysians.

Sungai Golok deputy mayor Aphichet Jeh-Ouma recently reported that over 100 small traders are involved in selling smuggled fuel from Malaysia by the roadside, stretching from Sungai Golok town to Yala town.

"Thai authorities frequently admonish these sellers of illegal fuels, but they persist, claiming it's necessary for their survival,” he remarked.