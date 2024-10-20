Petrol, diesel smuggled from M'sia sold widely, openly in Thailand's Sg Golok

These illicit products are in high demand, typically sold for between 28 baht (RM3.64) for a one-litre bottle and 250 baht (RM32.50) for a nine-litre can at stalls in Sungai Golok, providing substantial profits for those involved in smuggling and selling fuel meant for Malaysians.
Sungai Golok deputy mayor Aphichet Jeh-Ouma recently reported that over 100 small traders are involved in selling smuggled fuel from Malaysia by the roadside, stretching from Sungai Golok town to Yala town.
"Thai authorities frequently admonish these sellers of illegal fuels, but they persist, claiming it's necessary for their survival,” he remarked.
Aphichet noted that there are willing buyers in Sungai Golok, even though the fuel is sold at higher prices than in Malaysia, as it remains cheaper than local prices in Thailand.
Aphichet dismissed allegations that Malaysians purchase smuggled petrol and diesel, as they typically enter Thailand with their vehicles already fuelled.
"Isolated incidents may occur when people run out of fuel due to traffic jams, compelling them to buy roadside fuel," he explained.
A trader named Mat Yi, 40 revealed to Bernama that he sells up to 100l of benzine, as it is known in Thailand, supplied by a Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas source.
"I am unsure how they acquire the fuel, but I believe it is smuggled from Malaysia. We are aware selling this fuel is illegal, but many continue to do so," he admitted.
Another trader, Saleeha Abdullah, 56, said that the high price of RON 95 petrol in Thailand, currently exceeding RM5.36 per litre, fuels the demand for smuggled petrol. She mentioned that petrol sold in bottles is mainly used by motorcyclists and is priced between 28 baht and 30 baht (RM3.90) per litre.
"All roadside bottles are of various brands with prices that fluctuate according to the supply difficulty. More recognised brands can be quite pricey, but all fuel originates from Malaysia.
"Along the road to Narathiwat town, many sell this as if they're selling beverages," she noted.