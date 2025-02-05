Timor-Leste on track for ASEAN accession: Ambassador

Timor-Leste is on the verge of attaining full membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Timor-Leste Ambassador to Malaysia Lisualdo Gaspar.
Talking to the Malaysian news agency Bernama, the ambassador said Timor-Leste has actively participated in ASEAN affairs since being granted observer status in 2022.
In 2023, ASEAN members endorsed a roadmap for its accession, and since then, the country has been intensively working to meet the outlined criteria, the diplomat added.
He said Timor-Leste has fulfilled nearly seven out of ten criteria required.
Gaspar stated that while the country has expressed full adherence to the political and socio-cultural pillars, there remain 62 economic instruments to comply with, around 70% of which have already been addressed.
He expressed gratitude to ASEAN members, particularly Malaysia, for their technical assistance in preparing Timor-Leste’s officials for integration.
The ambassador emphasised that joining ASEAN is a top priority for Timor-Leste and expressed hope that under Malaysia’s chairmanship, the country’s accession will materialise.
Gaspar said Timor-Leste is also focusing on diversifying its economy, which remains heavily reliant on oil and gas revenues. The country’s priority is to develop agriculture for food security and income generation, while tourism and hospitality have the potential to drive economic growth.
It is also advancing efforts to establish a petrochemical industry, including an oil refinery and LNG processing facilities, to create jobs and stimulate the local economy.
Gaspar said the country is in the final stages of installing a nationwide fibre-optic network, which is expected to facilitate digitalisation and align with ASEAN’s Digital Economy Framework.
In addition, Timor-Leste has already adopted a National Single Window for trade facilitation, enhancing its integration with regional markets.
With these efforts, Gaspar said Timor-Leste is positioning itself as a dynamic and forward-looking member of the ASEAN community, eager to integrate fully into the region’s economic and geopolitical framework.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network