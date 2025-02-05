Timor-Leste on track for ASEAN accession: Ambassador

Timor-Leste is on the verge of attaining full membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Timor-Leste Ambassador to Malaysia Lisualdo Gaspar.

Talking to the Malaysian news agency Bernama, the ambassador said Timor-Leste has actively participated in ASEAN affairs since being granted observer status in 2022.

In 2023, ASEAN members endorsed a roadmap for its accession, and since then, the country has been intensively working to meet the outlined criteria, the diplomat added.

He said Timor-Leste has fulfilled nearly seven out of ten criteria required.