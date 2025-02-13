Myanmar faces severe food insecurity and child malnutrition crisis, says UNICEF

The country has been struggling with escalating conflicts for four years, which have severely impacted children. Violence, displacement, and disruptions to essential services such as healthcare and education pose significant threats to the well-being and survival of Myanmar's children, the report states.
Approximately one-third of displaced persons are children, forced to leave their homes and face an uncertain future. In 2024 alone, 750 children were killed or injured due to conflicts, with numbers continuing to rise, UNICEF Myanmar reported.
Myanmar’s public healthcare system, already weakened by the Covid-19 pandemic, is further deteriorating due to ongoing conflicts, insecurity, and a mass exodus of healthcare workers. As a result, many children lack access to critical medical care. Over one million children are unable to receive essential vaccinations, making Myanmar one of the countries with the highest number of unvaccinated children worldwide.
Nearly five million children have been deprived of education, losing their right to learn. Many children face extreme dangers, including forced recruitment into armed groups, child labour, early and forced marriages, and even executions.
Food insecurity and malnutrition are worsening, with families struggling to afford necessities. Displaced families, children with disabilities, and their caregivers are among the most vulnerable due to the collapse of social safety nets and financial constraints.
Additionally, over 300,000 children were affected by Cyclone Mocha in 2024, which also destroyed many schools. Overcrowded refugee camps and vulnerable communities are experiencing severe outbreaks of waterborne diseases, further worsening living conditions. UNICEF warns that these challenges will persist into 2025.
In 2024, only 25% of the required $208 million in humanitarian aid was secured, leaving many children without essential support. For 2025, UNICEF estimates that $286 million is needed to provide life-saving assistance to 4.1 million vulnerable children and families across Myanmar. Without this funding, children will face malnutrition, disease outbreaks, lack of clean water, and loss of education, the organization warns.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network