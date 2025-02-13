Myanmar faces severe food insecurity and child malnutrition crisis, says UNICEF

The country has been struggling with escalating conflicts for four years, which have severely impacted children. Violence, displacement, and disruptions to essential services such as healthcare and education pose significant threats to the well-being and survival of Myanmar's children, the report states.

Approximately one-third of displaced persons are children, forced to leave their homes and face an uncertain future. In 2024 alone, 750 children were killed or injured due to conflicts, with numbers continuing to rise, UNICEF Myanmar reported.