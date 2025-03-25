Thai-Vietnamese cultural food street launched in Nakhon Phanom

A Thai-Vietnamese Cultural Food Street has opened in Nakhon Phanom province, over 700 km northeast of Bangkok, Thailand.

The March 22 launch was co-organised by the Thai-Vietnamese Association in Nakhon Phanom and local authorities, with Governor Pratya Unphetwarakon, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Dinh Hoang Linh, and hundreds of overseas Vietnamese in attendance.

Governor Pratya highlighted the food street’s role in boosting the local economy and attracting tourists. He noted that alongside landmarks such as the Ho Chi Minh Memorial and the Thai-Vietnamese Cultural Street Gate, it further strengthens ties with Vietnamese localities.