Myanmar quake survivors left without food, shelter as aftershocks fears linger

Civil war in Myanmar, where the junta seized power in a coup in 2021, has complicated efforts to reach those injured and made homeless by the Southeast Asian nation's biggest quake in a century.

In Mandalay, a resident told Reuters that people were desperately trying to organise their own efforts to dig bodies out of rubble as there was not enough equipment or rescue teams, and locals were wary of aftershocks.

"People went back inside the building in the daytime but still did not dare to sleep at night," the resident said

"People are still sleeping outside and started getting sick ... as the ground has been hit by the sun the whole day, and so it's hot."

State media has reported Myanmar's death toll at 2,065, with more than 3,900 injured and at least 270 missing. The military government declared a week-long mourning period from Monday.

The junta's tight control over communication networks and the damage to roads, bridges and other infrastructure caused by the quakes has intensified the challenges for aid workers.