SAC Chairman inspects quake-damaged ministerial buildings

Following the explanations, the SAC Chairman directed that important documents, equipment and movable items in the office buildings should be moved as soon as possible, and that the reconstruction of the damaged office buildings should be carried out with the advice of earthquake experts and construction experts to ensure their long-term stability and to make them earthquake-resistant buildings.

In addition, the SAC Chairman advised that instead of constructing buildings in one large-scale building, the buildings should be built in sections, and if the buildings are built in sections, they will be more resistant to earthquakes.

It is necessary to systematically consider the water and electricity lines needed to ensure long-term strength from the beginning of construction.

The state will also provide temporary living quarters for the staff members' families. The state will also provide adequate water to drink and use, and provide convenient food for the staff members, and other necessary instructions will be given.