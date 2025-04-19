4.4- and 4.2-magnitude quakes rocked Myanmar on Saturday morning

Two mild earthquakes, with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.2, were recorded in Myanmar on Saturday morning (April 19), according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
The Earthquake Observation Division reported that the first quake occurred at 12:34 a.m. in Myanmar, with a magnitude of 4.4 and a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located at latitude 19.332° North and longitude 96.419° East.
The second quake occurred at 1:25 a.m. in Myanmar, with a magnitude of 4.2 and a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located at latitude 20.256° North and longitude 96.253° East.
Residents in the northern and western regions of Thailand reportedly felt the tremors from both quakes. There have been no reports of property damage in Thailand at the time of reporting, the department said.
It added that although earthquakes of this magnitude generally do not cause structural damage to buildings designed according to modern standards, older buildings or weaker structures may sustain minor damage, such as cracked walls or falling objects.
In addition to the two quakes, five smaller earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.3 to 2.9 were also recorded in Myanmar on Saturday morning, the department added.
For the latest updates on the earthquake situation, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th/, follow its social media accounts under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or install the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.