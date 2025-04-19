4.4- and 4.2-magnitude quakes rocked Myanmar on Saturday morning

Two mild earthquakes, with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.2, were recorded in Myanmar on Saturday morning (April 19), according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The Earthquake Observation Division reported that the first quake occurred at 12:34 a.m. in Myanmar, with a magnitude of 4.4 and a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located at latitude 19.332° North and longitude 96.419° East.

The second quake occurred at 1:25 a.m. in Myanmar, with a magnitude of 4.2 and a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located at latitude 20.256° North and longitude 96.253° East.

Residents in the northern and western regions of Thailand reportedly felt the tremors from both quakes. There have been no reports of property damage in Thailand at the time of reporting, the department said.