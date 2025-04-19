Fierce fighting continues in Myanmar, 233 more refugees flee to Thailand

Rachamanu Task Force reported that on Saturday, April 19, 2025, around noon, troops from the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) Brigade 7, in coordination with Battalion 5 of the Karen National Defence Organization (KNDO), under the Karen National Union (KNU), conducted a drone bombing operation targeting Myanmar military troops from Infantry Battalion 24, based at the Mophasu operations base in Myawaddy Township, Kayin State, Myanmar—approximately 2 kilometres from the Thai border near Ban Huai Pla Kong, Mae Ramat District, Tak Province.

The attack triggered the displacement of an additional 233 civilians fleeing armed conflict in Myanmar. They crossed the Moei River into Thailand, where Thai authorities escorted them to a temporary safety zone at Huai Pla Kong Monastery in Mae Ramat District.