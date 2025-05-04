You can't stop China from growing, says Mahathir in interview with Time magazine

In an interview with Time magazine, the former prime minister was scathing of American efforts to contain the rising superpower that is China.

"They are a very hard-working people, very skilful, you can't stop them from growing.

"China will do everything to retain the market and is doing exactly what the Europeans were doing before," he said.

Mahathir went as far as calling United States "freedom of navigation" sorties in the South China Sea "destabilising" and called for them to withdraw.

"Suppose China sends warships to the Caribbean and conducts exercises there, what would America do?

"This is not America, this is the South China Sea, this is Asia. The US is a world power, but you have to use that power judiciously, not to provoke conflicts between nations," he said.

When asked about China's surprise live-fire drills off New Zealand in February, Dr Mahathir was unmoved, telling Time with a winsome grin: "New Zealand is still the Far East."

The former prime minister was interviewed in his office in Kuala Lumpur recently, and Time noted that despite being a venerable 99-years-of age, he sill arrived at his desk at 8.45am and rarely left before 5pm.